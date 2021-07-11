Passengers undergo COVID-19 test for violating protocol

SALEM

11 July 2021 22:24 IST

Passengers of three government buses underwent testing for COVID-19 disease after they were found travelling violating safety protocol.

The Salem Corporation has set up a swab collection centre in front of the Salem Collectorate and swab samples are being collected which is being tested at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

On Sunday, officials during vehicle check found a TNSTC bus going towards Old bus stand with passengers seated for entire capacity of the bus violating the State government’s guidelines.

Corporation officials warned bus operators for violating the protocols and the passengers were made to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Passengers of two other government buses, which were found violating COVID-19 protocols also had to undergo the tests.

According to officials, over 150 samples were collected as part of the measure.

Officials advised the public to not crowd in buses and follow the government’s protocols.