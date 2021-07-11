Coimbatore

Passengers undergo COVID-19 test for violating protocol

Swab sample being collected from a bus passenger in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Passengers of three government buses underwent testing for COVID-19 disease after they were found travelling violating safety protocol.

The Salem Corporation has set up a swab collection centre in front of the Salem Collectorate and swab samples are being collected which is being tested at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

On Sunday, officials during vehicle check found a TNSTC bus going towards Old bus stand with passengers seated for entire capacity of the bus violating the State government’s guidelines.

Corporation officials warned bus operators for violating the protocols and the passengers were made to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Passengers of two other government buses, which were found violating COVID-19 protocols also had to undergo the tests.

According to officials, over 150 samples were collected as part of the measure.

Officials advised the public to not crowd in buses and follow the government’s protocols.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 10:25:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/passengers-undergo-covid-19-test-for-violating-protocol/article35269453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY