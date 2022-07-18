Passengers to be screened for monkeypox at all international airports across Tamil Nadu: Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

‘Warning signs and information boards about the viral disease installed at airports to raise awareness’

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian during his visit to Coimbatore city on Monday said that screening for monkeypox will be done at all international airports and check-posts bordering Kerala in the State.

“Sixty-three nations have been affected by monkeypox so far. In India, Kerala and Telangana reported one case each last week. In view of this, passengers from the monkeypox-hit nations arriving at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy international airports are being screened as directed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Moreover, districts with airports have also been undertaking passenger screening since last week. Warning signs and information boards about the viral disease have been installed at the airports to raise awareness,” the Minister told reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport.

"There are 13 road routes between Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the district administrations have been checking people coming from the neighbouring State at the border check-posts. I reviewed works at six to seven of these border posts - like Pollachi and Walayar. The infection is high among children. Hence any person, child or adult, with boils on their face or below the forearm will be tested at once," he said.

"The Centre plans to set up 15 ICMR centres to research the cause of the disease and we have requested one in the State. If the Centre accedes to our request, the research lab will be established at The King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research," he added.

"The screening work at the Coimbatore International Airport was inspected today. Two international flights - one each in the morning and evening - operate from this airport daily with a capacity of 170 to 250 passengers," the Minister said.

COVID-19 situation

“In the last 15 days, no passenger tested positive for monkeypox or COVID-19 at the Coimbatore airport. An RT-PCR testing centre and a room to isolate those who test positive are in place on the airport premises,” the Minister said.

Regarding the importance of face masks, he said a fortnight ago there was not much awareness. “Now with increasing cases [globally], especially after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ announcement that in 110 nations, the BA4 and BA5 [COVID-19 variants] have affected 10,000 to 1 lakh people, we need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and secondly take the vaccines. Nearly 96% are administered with the first dose in the State, over 87% with the second. The Centre began the free booster dose drive recently where over 1,40,000 took the shot in Chennai on Saturday. We expect 1.5 lakh more to be inoculated on Monday. Starting July 14, mega vaccination camps are being held in 50,000 centres across the State,” Mr. Subramanian said.

On the State's achievements in the health sector, the Minister said, "Central Ministers, during a meeting last month, requested the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme patterns. Union Health Minister has asked me to present the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam model at the World Economic Forum along with him in Switzerland in January."