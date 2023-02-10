Passengers seek additional platform in Mettupalayam rly. station

February 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Passengers have urged the Southern Railway to re-develop the pit line in Mettupalayam railway station and add a platform there to reduce the walking distance between booking booths and trains.

General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh visited the Mettupalayam station on February 7 for inspection when passengers and local body leaders made a few requests.

The Coimbatore and Mettupalayam Railway Passengers Association, in a statement, urged the railways to renovate the pit-line setup available on the station premises to accommodate 24 bogies. It would help maintain new trains and double as a yard to park trains. Besides, tracks could be laid at the 10 acre available on the eastern side of the station premises where the old railway turntables or wheelhouses were located previously, the association said.

“A new platform for Mettupalayam to Coimbatore Junction MEMU service near the booking or ticketing booth can be constructed,” they said in the petition. The GM and Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, A. Gautam Srinivas said they would consider the requests, the association stated.

