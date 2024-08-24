GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passengers seek additional morning MEMU train service in Mettupalayam-Coimbatore sector

Published - August 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Overcrowding in the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore morning MEMU service operated with only eight coaches has made footboard travel inevitable for daily commuters.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Travelling in the morning service of Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU train operated with eight coaches is a daily ordeal for passengers as, according to the regular commuters, every inch is occupied.

The passenger associations have, for long, been requesting the Railways for operating 12-coach MEMU trains, in this sector, to stave off untoward incidents caused by the necessity of the commuters to travel on footboards due to overcrowding.

According to M. Jayakumar, co-ordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, more than 3,500 passengers use the train for the 8.20 a.m. trip from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore.

Women and college-going girls, in particular, are subjected to severe suffering with no space even to stand, Prof. Jayakumar pointed out, making a case for operation of another service at 7 a.m. from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore.

Only then can the intense congestion in the 8.20 a.m. trip be mitigated, he emphasised.

As the one-way journey time is only 40 minutes, the existing MEMU train could be operated for the additional trip, he suggested, articulating the wish of the multitudes of passengers.

According to official sources, the demand of the travelling public has been conveyed by the Salem Railway Division to the Southern Zone.

There has been similar demands from the travelling public across the country, and the Integral Coach Factory has been addressing the requirement in accordance with the production of MEMU coaches, a senior Railway official said.

The Salem Railway Division was also awaiting allotment of the 12-coach MEMU trains, he added.

