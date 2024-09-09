GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passengers of Singanallur, Irugur urge Railways to restore stoppages of three trains

Published - September 09, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Singanallur and Irugur Train Passengers Welfare Association have made a representation to the Railways for restoration of stoppages of trains at the two locations, in the interests of the working population.

As many as 600 local commuters, including 500 daily travellers, consist of season ticket holders from Singanallur and Irugur, working in Tiruppur and Erode districts.

After resumption of regular services post-Covid, the Coimbatore-Nagercoil-Coimbatore (16322/16321) and Palakkad Town-Tiruchi-Palakkad Town (16844/ 16843) trains are not stopping at these two stations while the Coimbatore-Salem MEMU (66602) has been cancelled.

Due to the non-stoppage of these trains, people and daily workers are forced to board buses, which causes huge financial, mental and physical strain on a daily basis, M. Ganesan, who submitted the letter to the Salem Division of the Southern Railway, said.

In particular, a large number of women who used to travel by train found themselves forced to quit their jobs because of the unavailability of these trains, the letter said, urging the Railways to address the issue on a war-footing.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.