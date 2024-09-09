Passengers of Singanallur, Irugur urge Railways to restore stoppages of three trains

The Singanallur and Irugur Train Passengers Welfare Association have made a representation to the Railways for restoration of stoppages of trains at the two locations, in the interests of the working population.

As many as 600 local commuters, including 500 daily travellers, consist of season ticket holders from Singanallur and Irugur, working in Tiruppur and Erode districts.

After resumption of regular services post-Covid, the Coimbatore-Nagercoil-Coimbatore (16322/16321) and Palakkad Town-Tiruchi-Palakkad Town (16844/ 16843) trains are not stopping at these two stations while the Coimbatore-Salem MEMU (66602) has been cancelled.

Due to the non-stoppage of these trains, people and daily workers are forced to board buses, which causes huge financial, mental and physical strain on a daily basis, M. Ganesan, who submitted the letter to the Salem Division of the Southern Railway, said.

In particular, a large number of women who used to travel by train found themselves forced to quit their jobs because of the unavailability of these trains, the letter said, urging the Railways to address the issue on a war-footing.