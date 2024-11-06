Passengers laud extension of service period of Coimbatore Jn - Dindigul Jn. - Coimbatore Jn. MEMU Express Special trains

Rail users have welcomed the announcement of Southern Railway to extend the service period of Coimbatore Jn - Dindigul Jn. - Coimbatore Jn. MEMU Express special trains (No. 06106 and 16107), in view of the Sashti festival.

The train service that began on October 30 to cater to the passenger crowd during the Deepavali festival was operated till Tuesday (Nov. 6), except Sunday.

For the extended service period, the same timing will be maintained: Departure from Coimbatore at 9.30 a.m. and passing through Pollachi, Udumalpet and Palani before reaching Dindigul at 1.10 p.m. the same day, a press release issued by the Southern Railway said.

Rail users say there is high patronage for the Coimbatore to Dindigul MEMU service as passengers from Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and Thudiyalur can reach Coimbatore Junction well in time to catch the train.

The train will be as much useful for passengers from Tiruppur, Somanur, Irugur, Singanallur, Peelamedu and Coimbatore North as for those in Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani and Oddanchathiram to reach Dindigul and board trains to Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, J. Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum said.

Increase in passenger patronage for the special MEMU service will pave way for its retention on a permanent basis, N. Subramanian, general secretary of Pothanur Train Users’ Association, said.