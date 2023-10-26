Passengers in Coimbatore deplore extended travel duration of certain train services

October 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Votaries of better rail services in Coimbatore have expressed their displeasure over extended journey duration of certain trains.

Representatives of the travelling public have deplored the Increase in the travel duration of the 12682 Coimbatore-MGR Chennai Central Weekly Superfast train. The reaching time of the train has been delayed by 35 minutes. The train that starts at 11.30 p.m. and usually reaches at 7.20 a.m. has its new timing fixed at 7.55 a.m.., with effect from this month.

The Railways owes an explanation as to why the duration has been prolonged even after the increase in speed limit to 130 km per hour between Chennai and Jolarpet, Jayaraj, member, Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, said. The running time, in fact, ought to have been cut down by 20 minutes, he said, lamenting that the neglect of the interests of the travelling public of Coimbatore by the Southern Railway was causing consternation among the passengers.

Likewise, the prolonged running time of the Madurai-Coimbatore unreserved train (16722) between Pollachi and Coimbatore has irked the rail users. The train takes one hour and 47 minutes to cover 46 km between these two stoppages. Whereas, in the return direction, the running time is just one hour. Reaching Coimbatore from Pollachi in 50 or 55 minutes was quite a possibility, according to J. Sathish, former member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee and director of Kongu Global Forum.

Citing the overwhelming response to the 10 trips of MEMU train service with eight coaches in the Mettupalayam to Coimbatore section, which takes only 45 minutes to cover the distance with four halts in between, Mr. Sathish said there is no reason why similar services are not provided between Pollachi and Coimbatore.

