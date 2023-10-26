HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passengers in Coimbatore deplore extended travel duration of certain train services

October 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Votaries of better rail services in Coimbatore have expressed their displeasure over extended journey duration of certain trains.

Representatives of the travelling public have deplored the Increase in the travel duration of the 12682 Coimbatore-MGR Chennai Central Weekly Superfast train. The reaching time of the train has been delayed by 35 minutes. The train that starts at 11.30 p.m. and usually reaches at 7.20 a.m. has its new timing fixed at 7.55 a.m.., with effect from this month.

The Railways owes an explanation as to why the duration has been prolonged even after the increase in speed limit to 130 km per hour between Chennai and Jolarpet, Jayaraj, member, Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, said. The running time, in fact, ought to have been cut down by 20 minutes, he said, lamenting that the neglect of the interests of the travelling public of Coimbatore by the Southern Railway was causing consternation among the passengers.

Likewise, the prolonged running time of the Madurai-Coimbatore unreserved train (16722) between Pollachi and Coimbatore has irked the rail users. The train takes one hour and 47 minutes to cover 46 km between these two stoppages. Whereas, in the return direction, the running time is just one hour. Reaching Coimbatore from Pollachi in 50 or 55 minutes was quite a possibility, according to J. Sathish, former member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee and director of Kongu Global Forum.

Citing the overwhelming response to the 10 trips of MEMU train service with eight coaches in the Mettupalayam to Coimbatore section, which takes only 45 minutes to cover the distance with four halts in between, Mr. Sathish said there is no reason why similar services are not provided between Pollachi and Coimbatore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.