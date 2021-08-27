Passengers from Kerala turned away at inter-State checkposts in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

27 August 2021 00:20 IST

They did not possess a COVID-19 negative report or vaccination certificate

With Kerala logging a whopping 31,445 new COVID-19 infections in a day on Wednesday, following Onam holidays, authorities in Coimbatore on Thursday sent back people who came from the neighbouring State without a COVID-19 negative report or the final vaccination certificate.

The checking was intensified at Walayar, the busiest inter-State checkpost in the district, from Thursday morning.

A joint team of the police, Health and Revenue Departments checked private vehicles from Kerala and allowed passengers into Coimbatore only if they produced proof of having taken both doses of any COVID-19 vaccinate, or a COVID negative report (RT-PCR) taken within 72 hours prior to the journey.

A senior police officer said the checking of these documents was being done from August 2. It was, however, intensified after the rise in fresh cases in Kerala on Wednesday, the officer said.

The police sent back several vehicles at Walayar checkpost as many passengers did carry any of these documents. While two-wheelers and four-wheelers were stopped for checking, goods carriers were exempted.

The officer added that people who travelled up to Walayar checkpost on KSRTC buses and crossed the border on foot were also checked for these documents before allowing them to board TNSTC buses to Coimbatore.

E-registration facility was arranged at the checkpost for those who had not done it.

Revenue Department staff imposed fines on the drivers of cars that were found carrying more than three persons. Only three persons, including the driver, are allowed, provided they possessed the mandatory documents, said another official.

Similar checks continued at other inter-State checkposts, including Velanthavalam, Meenakshipuram and Anaikatti.