Passengers from China, Sharjah test positive for COVID-19 in random check at airport

January 09, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A couple, who returned from China via Singapore and a woman returned from Sharjah, have been tested positive for COVID-19 during random tests done for passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport. Officials with the Health Department said a couple from Saravanampatti tested positive for COVID-19 when they returned from China via Singapore last week. Similarly, swab samples collected from a 27-year-old woman from Peelamedu in Coimbatore, who returned from Sharjah on Tuesday, also tested positive for COVID-19. The couple, according to health officials, did not have symptoms of COVID-19. Doctors, who examined the couple, advised them to remain in home isolation. The young woman, who was also asymptomatic, was asked to quarantine herself in her residence. Officials added that samples collected from the three passengers were sent to the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai for genome sequencing. According to airport authorities, all passengers are screened by the medical team at the airport on arrival. Samples from passengers who are symptomatic are collected for examination. Also, random testing of 2% international passengers on their arrival, which was started across all international airports in the country on December 24, is being continued to keep a watch on new variants of the coronavirus.