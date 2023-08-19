Passenger welfare association  takes on board business community for betterment of train services

August 19, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has reached out to the business community in the town to convey with more effect the demands of travelling public to the Railways for betterment of services in the interests of pilgrim and sight-seeing tourists.

The association has taken on board the support of the Pollachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and has drawn the attention of the Railways for improving the train services by factoring in the presence of places of spiritual and tourist importance such as Anaimalai Maasani Amman Temple, Thirumoorthy Hill Temple, Valparai Hills, Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, Munnar, Amaravathy, and Aliyar Dam.

Lord Muruga temple in Palani being one of the most visited pilgrimage centres in the country, and the temple town is also proximate to Kodakanal.

In a letter, the secretary of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association B. Mohanraj exhorted the president of Pollach Chamber of Commerce and Industry G.D. Gopalakrishnan to prevail upon the Railways the need for direct train service between Pollachi - Palani - Oddanchatram - Udumalpet to Chennai - Tambaram - Egmore and to the Delta districts, which are home to a number of world-famous pilgrim centres.

The current service Palakkad - Chennai daily express between Pollachi and Chennai Central is not convenient as it departs at 5 p.m. and travels in a circuitous route.

An overnight train from Pollachi to Tambaram - Chennai Egmore via Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Villupuram with 8 p.m. as departure time must be operated, Mr. Mohanraj said.

Likewise, the Coimbatore-Chennai ‘Cheran Express’ (Train No. 12673/ 12674) has to be extended to Pollachi or a new daily overnight train from Pollachi to Chennai must be operated via Kinathukadavu and Katpadi.

Despite completion of the broad-gauge conversion works in the Pollachi - Kinathukadavu - Podanur (Coimbatore) section in 2017, only two train services (Coimbatore to Pollachi and Coimbatore to Madurai) were being operated. In the Coimbatore - Pollachi section, train services to Rameshwaram, Thoothukudi, Kollam, and Dindigul were operated during the metre gauge period.

Thousands of travellers from Kinathukadavu have to travel to Coimbatore to board trains to Chennai, inconveniencing in particular elders, women and children.

These services will be of benefit to the people of southern half of Coimbatore district consisting of Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Anaimalai and Valparai taluks.