Passenger trains operated on electrified Salem – Virudhachalam section

21 January 2022 18:18 IST

Electric locomotives replaced the diesel locomotives in the Salem – Virudhachalam section after passenger train services commenced on the electrified route here on Thursday night.

Till now, train services between Salem and Virudhachalam junctions were operated with diesel locomotives and with electric locomotives in Virudhachalam – Chennai Egmore route. Electrification works in the Salem – Virudhachalam section was completed recently and was inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bangalore on December 27 and 28, 2021. Freight trains in the section hauled by electric locomotives commenced recently and the passenger trains have been given the nod to be hauled by AC Locomotives.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No. 22154 Salem Junction – Chennai Egmore Daily Express Train that left Salem Junction at 9.40 p.m. on Thursday was the first passengertrain to run with an electric locomotive in the section.

Likewise, Train No. 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Junction Daily Express Train that departed at 11.55 p.m. on Thursday from Chennai Egmore also ran with an electric locomotive from Virudhachalam and reached Salem Junction on Friday morning.