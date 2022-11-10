Passenger train stops before colliding with lorry in Coimbatore

The Mettupalayam-Coimbatore passenger train stopped about 100 m away from a lorry that was stuck on railway tracks at the Thudiyalur Railway station gated level crossing here, averting a major accident on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lorry carrying 30 tonnes of load, as per reports, got stuck on the newly-installed tracks, at 7 p.m on Wednesday. The gates were shut and the gatekeeper signalled the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore Main Passenger (56145) train to stop. An hour after locals and officials moved the vehicle, the train departed, sources said.

Sources at the Salem Railway Division said trucks usually get stuck on tracks while crossing due to overloading, speeding or on crossway tracks.