Passenger train services extended

The services of the following trains are extended till January 21, 2020, says a release from the Palakkad Railway Division

Towards Pollachi: Train 06083 – Coimbatore-Pollachi Passenger Special will leave Coimbatore at 5.40 a.m. and reach Pollachi at 7.05 a.m. It will halt at Kinathukadavu at 6.20 a.m. and depart at 6.21 a.m..

Train 06085 – Coimbatore-Pollachi Passenger Special will leave Coimbatore at 6.30 p.m. and reach Pollachi at 8 p.m. with stoppage at the Kinathukadavu station for a minute at 7.12 p.m.

Likewise, Train 06084 – Pollachi Coimbatore Passenger Special will leave Pollachi at 7.30 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 8.45 a.m. with stoppage for a minute at Kinathukadavu station at 8 a.m.

Train 06086 – Pollachi-Coimbatore Passenger Special will leave Pollachi at 8.30 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 9.50 p.m. with stoppage for a minute at Kinathukadavu station at 9 p.m.