Passenger reservation system counter to be set up at Valparai Post Office

Coimbatore

22 January 2022 17:12 IST

Passenger reservation system counter will be set up at Valparai Post Office.

The Southern Railway in a reply to Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram said that hiring of BSNL channel connectivity to the facility is under process.

In a reply to another demand to include the Minatchipuram – Pollachi – Kinathukadavu railway section to Madurai Division from Palakkad Division, the Southern Railway said that the jurisdictions of railway divisions are marked based on operational convenience and not on the basis of State boundaries.

The virtual meeting of MPs of the Parliamentary constituencies that fall within Palakkad Railway Division with General Manager of Southern Railway was held recently.

On infrastructure facilities at Pollachi Junction, the Southern Railway said that there is no requirement for a pit line as it is available in Coimbatore Junction and is also being planned for Palakkad Junction. Works for repairing and restoring the direct water pipeline from River Aliyar to Pollachi Junction will be proposed in the upcoming works programme of the Indian Railways and upon its sanction, the work will be taken up as per availability of funds, the reply read.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram’s request to reintroduce train services, which were not operated after the completion of broad gauge conversion works in the Podanur – Pollachi – Dindigul section, has been noted, the Southern Railway said.