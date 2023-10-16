Passenger flight service resumes at Salem Airport

October 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Salem

After a gap of two years, passenger flight service resumed at the Salem Airport on Monday.

Under Udan 5.0, Alliance Air commenced its flight service in the Bengaluru-Salem-Cochin sector on Monday.

The 72-seater aircraft will depart from Bengaluru at 12.40 p.m. and reach Salem at 1.40 p.m. From Salem, the flight will depart at 2.05 p.m. and reach Cochin airport by 3.15 p.m.

In the return direction, the flight will depart from Cochin at 3.40 p.m. and reach Salem by 4.50 p.m. From Salem , the flight will depart at 5.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 6.15 p.m.

In the afternoon, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani welcomed the passengers who arrived from Bengaluru and later flagged off the flight from Salem Airport.

Airport officials said that as per the schedule released until October 28, the flight will be operated on four days a week except Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesday, the flight will be operated only between Salem and Bengaluru. On Monday, 26 passengers arrived from Bengaluru to Salem. From Salem, 25 passengers left for Cochin, officials added.