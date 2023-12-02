HamberMenu
Passenger associations reiterate demand for circular train service in Coimbatore

December 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The demand for circular train service in Coimbatore has been reiterated by passenger associations in the wake of the Railway Ministry proposing to develop a circular rail network surrounding Bengaluru city.

Rail passenger associations have for long been emphasising on the need for the circular train service for Coimbatore at Divisional and Zonal-level meetings.

There will be equitable development of the city in the event of the circular trains being introduced in both directions by forming the circuit of Coimbatore Junction, Coimbatore North, Peelamedu, Singanallur, Irugur, and Podanur, said N. Subramanian, general secretary, Podanur Train Users’ Association.

The available infrastructure could be utilised for the purpose, J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, and former Member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee emphasised.

Also, operating Memu trains from Coimbatore to Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Palakkad and Tiruppur, at least once in two hours would be an added advantage, Mr. Satish said.

