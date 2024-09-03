Passenger association in Coimbatore district moots optimisation of available rakes for improving services

Podanur Train Users’ Association has urged the Union Railway Ministry to optimise utility of the existing trains and idling rakes of long-distance trains for operating additional services from Coimbatore to the delta and southern districts.

Making a case for extension of Jan Shatabdi Express train (No. 12084) to Chidambaram, N. Subramanian, General Secretary of the association said the train will fulfil the needs of the travelling public, especially pilgrims and senior citizens visiting the Chidambaram temple and students pursuing higher studies in Annamalai University. The train will also help passengers bound for Cuddalore and Puducherry, he said.

Likewise, the association also called for extension of Chemmozhi Express up to Madurai. The train (16615/ 16) currently runs between Mannaragudi and Coimbatore. By extending the train, which usually halts at Coimbatore Junction, till Madurai, the Coimbatore travellers will have a train to the Southern destinations during daytime, he said.

In the past, the Coimbatore-Tuticorin fast passenger train used to be helpful for travelling to Palani, Dindigul and Madurai. Non-restoration of the train has inconvenienced the people, Mr. Subramanian said.

In a separate representation made to the Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, the association requested for introduction of a new intercity superfast express train from Rameshwaram to Coimbatore, with stoppages at Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Manamadurai, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Oddanchathiram, Palani, Udumalpet, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Podanur and Coimbatore.

Extension of Madurai-Coimbatore unreserved express to Bodinayakanur was also a long-felt demand, he said.

At a time when the meter gauge track existed, trains were operated from Coimbatore to Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Bodikayakanur, Madurai, Sengottai, Dindigul and Pollachi.

Factoring in the increased population, the Railways ought to have increased the frequency of train services proportionately, or at least taken initiatives to restore the discontinued services, Mr. Subramanian said.

The association also urged the Railways to address the long-time need of travelling public in the Central districts for restoration of stoppage for three trains crossing Podanur Station: Coimbatore/ Mangalore Intercity Express (22610, 22609), Ernakulam-Bengaluru Intercity Express (12678/ 12677), and Ernakulam-Karaikal Express (16188/ 16187).

The association has been making repeated representations for operation of these services to the Divisional Railway Manager, Salem; General Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai; and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board, New Delhi, Mr. Subramanian said.

