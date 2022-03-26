Passenger assn. to celebrate 90 years of Pollachi-Palakkad railway line at Anamalai

March 26, 2022 18:07 IST

Anamalai Train Passengers’ Welfare Association would organise celebrations to mark the 90th year of the inauguration of the Pollachi-Palakkad railway line on April 1 in Anamalai.

According to the Association's president R. Murugan, the railway line between Pollachi and Palakkad was inaugurated as a metre gauge on April 1, 1932. The celebrations to mark this day would be held near Anamalai Road railway station, which is located on this line.

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has permitted the Association to organise the celebrations outside the railway station, he said. The celebrations will include distribution of sweets and pamphlets about Anamalai Road railway station to the public and sapling plantation, according to Mr. Ramesh.

