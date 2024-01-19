‘Pass resolutions in gram sabha meetings to implement Pandiyaru–Moyar project’

January 19, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ERODE

Members of the Pandiyaru–Moyar Inaippu Kootiyakkam has urged the farmers associations and social activists in the Kongu region to pass resolutions in the gram sabha meetings urging the State government to implement the project to divert water from Pandiyar to Moyar river.

In a release, movement coordinator A.N. Asaithambi said linking the two rivers would help irrigate four lake acres and provide drinking water to one crore people in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Karur. “Interlinking the two rivers has been discussed for the last 58 years and continues to be a dream,” the release said. He said Pandiyar originates in The Nilgiris and enters Gudalur Municipality as Punnampuzha river and later enters Kerala as Chaliyar river and enters the Arabian Sea. “About 20 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water enters the sea and diverting the water to Moyar river will help improve water storage in Bhavanisagar dam,” he said.

Also, the water would benefit the ayacut areas of Lower Bhavani Project canal, Kalingarayan Canal, Thadapalli-Arakkankottai canals and provide water for the Athikadavu-Avinashi project. Though Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments had conducted many rounds of talks in the past years, the project was yet to materialise, he said. Mr. Asaithambi said four districts faced acute water shortage once in five to 10 years and considering the future needs, the project should be implemented.

He said awareness was needed among people on the importance of the project and wanted a resolution passed during the gram sabha meetings to be held on Republic Day. Ayacut farmers of various irrigation systems, farmers associations and activists should take steps to pass the resolutions, he said and wanted the resolutions sent to the Chief Minister, Ministers and Collectors of respective districts.

