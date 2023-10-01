HamberMenu
Party high command has not asked any report on AIADMK snapping ties: Annamalai

October 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership has not asked for any report on AIADMK breaking alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, said the party’s State president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore on Sunday. He will respond to the high command if asked about the development.

With just seven to eight months for Parliamentary elections, the focus is on strengthening the party, he told reporters. “I am reading the pulse of the people...I am super confident of 2024,” he said.

The nature of the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu will be decided by the national leadership at the right time. There will be no setback for the BJP if the AIADMK forms a separate alliance in Tamil Nadu, he said.

People should ask for clean governance. “I see politics as a tool to bring about change,” he said.

When asked if a corruption list of AIADMK will be released, he said “wait and see”.

The Avinashi-Athikadavu project works were 96 % completed when the DMK came to power. The works progressed slowly after that and now 100 % works are over. However, for the last two months there are water leakages in the pipelines. This shows the DMK’s concern for the farmers, he alleged.

