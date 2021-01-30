Parties urged to take up issues of MSMEs

As many as 19 industrial associations representing the micro and small-scale industries here have appealed to political parties to take up the issues and demands of these units.
The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations has said the parties should also announce the demands in their election manifestos.
It said raw material prices should be revised only once a year for the MSMEs and the government should form a raw material price monitoring committee.
Large companies and even government organisations should pay the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) for the supplies within one month. If there are companies that fail to do so, they should be black listed as done in Germany and Taiwan.
The additional loan facility extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme should be given to those who did not have bank loan too. The interest rate for loans extended to MSMEs should be capped for a year and the government should give 2 % interest subvention to micro and small units that pay the GST on time. A separate loan scheme should be announced for MSMEs.
The Government should also establish a "GST rectification and reforms committee" to enhance ease of doing business for MSMEs. The government should extend financial support to micro and small-scale units to buy plots and construct industrial sheds. It should simplify the process to develop industrial estates.
A welfare board should be formed for unorganised sector workers, the federation said.
