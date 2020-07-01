Parties oppose posting of police officials

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 July 2020 23:19 IST

A meeting of the Opposition parties held here on Wednesday condemned the posting of the police officers, being investigated for the Sattankulam custodial deaths, in the Nilgiris and Pudukottai.

In a statement, the Opposition parties – the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of Inida (Marxist), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and the Dravidar Kazhagam – said they were opposed to the posting of police officers C. Prathaban as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-land grabbing cell, Pudukkottai district, and D. Kumar as Additional Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, the Nilgiris district. A statement from the DMK said that DSP Prathaban and ADSP Kumar should be placed under suspension and their transfer orders rescinded, failing which the DMK and other Opposition parties would stage protests.

