Parties demand suspension of Periyar University faculty facing inquiry

January 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) have demanded the suspension of faculty members against whom the Higher Education Department formed an inquiry committee in order to prevent them from influencing the investigation. The parties also demanded a white paper after the investigation was completed.

On January 9, the Higher Education Department ordered an investigation into 13 complaints against Periyar University, including the appointments of physical education director and librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point rooster system, besides nominating a professor to the Syndicate who was facing serious allegations ignoring many seniors.

In the government order, it said that it had formed a two-member committee comprising additional secretary S. Palanisamy and joint secretary M. Ilango Henry Das to look into the complaints. The committee must complete its probe within two months and submit a detailed report to the department, along with solutions to prevent such acts in the future, the G.O. said.

Meanwhile, various political parties and outfits welcomed the investigation but urged that those committed irregularities be suspended because they could influence the committee.

The DVK president, Kolathur Mani, said, “we welcome this probe. The party protested against the university for not following social justice, reservation, suspending or dismissing people who raised their voice against the university, giving importance to one particular caste, and spreading Hindutva ideology. We also sent various petitions regarding this. We expect the probe to be transparent. People, who are facing allegations should be suspended until the committee submits its report. After completion of the inquiry, the report and its recommendations should be released as a white report. Our demand for a white paper is to ensure the committee acted in a transparent manner and was not influenced by anyone.”

Salem West MLA and Periyar University Senate member R. Arul said that PMK founder S. Ramadoss has clear views on this issue. “We are also demanding the immediate suspension of the faculty facing allegations. As these persons have strong influence in the Higher Education Department, the inquiry should be transparent, and its findings and suggestions should be released as a white paper. Individuals involved with the irregularities should be punished,” he said.

Mr. Arul expressed regret that a university bearing the name of Periyar does not adhere to social justice.

University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan was not available for comment.