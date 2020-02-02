Participate in ease of living survey, Corporation urges residents

Coimbatore Corporation has urged the city residents to participate in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ease of living index assessment, a citizen perception survey.
In a release, Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said the Ministry was conducting the survey to rank cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission based on various parameters.
Coimbatore residents could participate in the survey between February 1 and 29 by visiting http://eol2019.org/Citizen
Feedback and answering a series of questions related to the city’s infrastructure, law and order, pollution level and transport facilities.
The residents’ response would help the city's ranking in the index and also achieve higher ranking, the Commissioner added.
