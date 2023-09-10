HamberMenu
Participants show their culinary skills at ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Salem

September 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the fourth edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round with Chef Damu in Salem on Sunday.

Winners of the fourth edition of The Hindu 'Our State Our Taste' preliminary round with Chef Damu in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Participants displayed their culinary skills at The Hindu’s flagship event, ‘Our State Our Taste’, sponsored by Gold Winner, at Rathna Residency in Salem on Sunday.

‘Our State Our Taste’, presented by Gold Winner and The Hindu, to identify the next master chef of the State saw a total of 135 participants in Salem. Saranya Palaniappan, Executive Director of Rathna Residency, inaugurated the contest. A panel of judges headed by celebrity chef Damu judged the talent of the participants.

Chef Damu interacting with a participant at The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Salem.

Chef Damu interacting with a participant at The Hindu 'Our State Our Taste' contest in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The event attracted many, including elderly women. For instance, V.K. Manoranjitham (83), a resident of R.S. Puram in Coimbatore, took part in the event here. She said she participated in ‘Our State Our Taste’ many times and had also received a prize. She prepared three types of halwa, including one with tender coconut.

Shamugavalli (40) was the regional winner with samai ulundu sadham, kattu yanum payasam, perandai puli kuzhambu, sakravalli kizhangu murukku, etc. The first runner-up was K. Chandrapraba (42), who came with bhujiya, zan, kordai, ceeralam, etc., and the second runner-up was S. Kavitha (49), who had cooked sembaruthi poo samai halwa, sangu poo kesari, poosanai poo milaga adai, nachikotta keeral, etc.

Chef Damu taking a look at the dishes prepared by a participant at The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Salem.

Chef Damu taking a look at the dishes prepared by a participant at The Hindu 'Our State Our Taste' contest in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Participants were asked to bring dishes cooked using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Winners received gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 lakh in the grand final; the second and third prizes are ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. The regional winners from Salem received products from the esteemed brands Gold Winner, Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event was hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. The Sugar partner is Parry’s, Vermicelli partner is Bambino, Comfort partner is Coir On Mattresses, Realty partner is G Square, Hotel Management partner is SRM IHM, Banking partner is DBS Bank India, Knowledge partner is Chef Damu and Venue partner is Rathna Residency.

