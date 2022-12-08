Participants from 10 countries to take part in hot air balloon festival in Pollachi, says Tourism Minister

December 08, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan receiving petitions from the public at Pilipakuttai Samathuvapuram in Namakkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Participants from nearly 10 countries will take part in the hot air balloon festival to be held in Pollachi in January, said Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan here on Thursday.

The Minister said at a function that Tamil Nadu is the premier State for effective implementation of government schemes. The Chief Minister has now fulfilled 70% of the promises made during the election.

A district headquarters hospital will be established soon in Rasipuram. A tidel park will also be set up at Rasipuram, which will be very useful for students studying in Namakkal district. Electricity facility has already been provided to Bodamalai, and steps have been taken to provide road facilities to reach there, he said.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan inspecting the Iluppili lake in Namakkal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Later, the Minister inspected the Iluppili lake regarding the possibility of setting up a boat house.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Mathiventhan said the lake is spread over 160 acres, and for the past eight years, water has never dried in the lake. Under the Tourism Destination Development Scheme, 10 to 15 places are identified every year, and they will be upgraded as tourist spots.

Works are in progress to create adventure and eco-camping sites on six acres at Kolli Hills at a cost of ₹3 crore. Within six to eight months, the works will be completed.

Details of the hot air balloon festival will be released soon, the Minister added.

The Minister inaugurated completed projects worth ₹40.78 lakh in Namagiripet Panchayat Union, including new classrooms at the panchayat union middle school at Naraikinaru at a cost of ₹ 17.34 lakh, a sanitary complex at a cost of ₹8 lakh near Mettala, and an anganwadi building at Ayilpatty panchayat at a cost of ₹ 10.19 lakh.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for two projects worth ₹27.45 lakh.

Earlier, Mr. Mathiventhan received petitions from the residents of Pilipakuttai Samathuvapuram in Karkoodalpatti panchayat.

Later, the Minister went to Mangalapuram panchayat and inaugurated projects completed at a cost of ₹27.45 lakh, including a renovated pond at Kalarankuttai at a cost of ₹9.90 lakh and the sewerage canal built at a cost of ₹17.55 lakh. The Minister also handed over land pattas for 16 beneficiaries at Eswaramurthipalayam.

