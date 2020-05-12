Partially-charred body of man found under bridge

An unidentified man, aged around 35, was found murdered under a bridge near Periyanaickenpalayam here on Tuesday.

According to police, the man’s partially-charred body was found under a bridge at Naickenpalayam on Tuesday morning. Coimbatore district (rural) Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police G.S. Anitha, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Periayanaickenpalayam division) Mani visited the spot. A team from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital autopsied the body at the place and collected visceral samples. The body was buried in a graveyard at Naickenpalayam. Periyanaickenpalayam police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a village officer.