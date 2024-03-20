GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Partially charred body of man found in Coimbatore

March 20, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A partially charred body of a man was found in a deserted place at Ukkadam on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as Nagaraj (57), a native of Chennai.

The police said that the body was found in a deserted place at Pullukkadu near Ukkadam on Wednesday morning..

After being alerted by the public, the Bazaar Street police rushed to the spot and examined the body. The corpse had burns on legs, chest, head and other parts.

The police dog squad and scientific team visited the spot, after which the body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, Nagaraj came to his daughter’s residence at Pullukkadu a few days ago. On Tuesday evening, he came home drunk and demanded money from her to buy alcohol. As the daughter refused to give money, he left the house and did not come back.

As per post-mortem findings, the deceased is suspected to have immolated himself or had an accidental fire while lighting a cigarette.

“Other than burns, no other injuries were found on the body,” said Bazaar Street inspector M. Sasikala.

The police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and launched an investigation..

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

