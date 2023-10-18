Partial ripening of ‘Nendran’ banana at harvest stage worries farmers in Avinashi belt

October 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers of ‘Nendran’ variety of banana in Avinashi belt are keeping their fingers crossed as the reasons for the apparent failure of the crop raised with seeds of a private company, due to a peculiar problem of ‘partial ripening’ at harvest stage, is yet to be determined.

Officials of Agriculture, Horticulture, Seed Certification, Revenue and Police Departments conducted talks with a group of agitated farmers last week and had promised to analyse the cause.

A few days ago, technical teams from the ICAR National Research Centre for Banana in Tiruchi and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, visited the farms and took samples of fruits, leaves and soil for testing. “The findings are yet to be released,” a senior official said.

The farmers have warned of agitations in front of the office of the private seed company if there is no outcome in the coming days, according to representatives of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam.

The farmers have urged the officials to make sure that the private company had fulfilled the certification requirements in totality before supplying the seeds to farmers.

According to officials, the complaint of few bunches ripening and the rest remaining raw at the time of harvest was unusual. The farmers were reportedly promised by the officials that compensation would be secured from the private company in the event of the findings suggesting deficiencies in the seed supplied to them.