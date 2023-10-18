HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Partial ripening of ‘Nendran’ banana at harvest stage worries farmers in Avinashi belt

October 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers of ‘Nendran’ variety of banana in Avinashi belt are keeping their fingers crossed as the reasons for the apparent failure of the crop raised with seeds of a private company, due to a peculiar problem of ‘partial ripening’ at harvest stage, is yet to be determined.

Officials of Agriculture, Horticulture, Seed Certification, Revenue and Police Departments conducted talks with a group of agitated farmers last week and had promised to analyse the cause.

A few days ago, technical teams from the ICAR National Research Centre for Banana in Tiruchi and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, visited the farms and took samples of fruits, leaves and soil for testing. “The findings are yet to be released,” a senior official said.

The farmers have warned of agitations in front of the office of the private seed company if there is no outcome in the coming days, according to representatives of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam.

The farmers have urged the officials to make sure that the private company had fulfilled the certification requirements in totality before supplying the seeds to farmers.

According to officials, the complaint of few bunches ripening and the rest remaining raw at the time of harvest was unusual. The farmers were reportedly promised by the officials that compensation would be secured from the private company in the event of the findings suggesting deficiencies in the seed supplied to them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.