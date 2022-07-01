Partial cancellation of trains due to landslides in Assam

Four trains that pass through Coimbatore Junction have been partially cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar, because of rain and landslides in Assam.

A press release from the Southern Railway said that Train no. 12515 Coimbatore Junction to Silchar Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore on July 3 and 10, will run up to Guwahati. The train is partially cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.

Train no. 12516 Silchar to Coimbatore Junction Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Silchar on July 5 and 12 will be partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati. The train will start from Guwahati and runs up to Coimbatore Junction.

Train no. 12507 Thiruvananthapuram to Silchar Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram on July 5 and 12, is also partially cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar and runs up to Guwahati.

Train no. 12508 Silchar to Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Silchar on July 7 and 14 will be partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati. The train will start from Guwahati and runs up to Thiruvananthapuram.