Partial cancellation of train services

May 16, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: The Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of two train services on May 18, in view of the on-going engineering works between Charvattur and Nileshwar railway stations in Kerala.

Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central Express (Train No.22610 ), scheduled to depart at 6 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Payyanur and Mangalore Central railway stations. The train will run from Coimbatore Junction to Payyanur only; it will not be operated till Mangalore Central, a press release said.

Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central Unreserved Train (No.16323) will depart at 07.50 a.m, and will be partially cancelled between Charvattur and Mangalore Central railway stations. The train will run from Coimbatore Junction to Charvattur only, the press release said.

