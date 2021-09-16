To facilitate engineering works at Somanur yard between Tiruppur and Coimbatore railway stations, the railways have announced partial cancellation of train services.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No. 01013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Special Train, scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on September 23, 24 and 30 and reach Coimbatore on September 25, 26 and October 2, will be partially cancelled between Erode and Coimbatore. Hence, the train will not run from Erode to Coimbatore on September 25, 26 and October 2. Train No. 01014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore on September 25, 26 and October 2, will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Erode. The train will leave from Erode at the scheduled time of 10.30 a.m. and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Train No. 06322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Special Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 8 a.m. on September 25 and 26 will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The train will leave from Tiruppur at the scheduled time of 8.50 a.m. and run up to Nagercoil. Likewise, Train No. 06844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Junction Special Train, scheduled to leave Palakkad Town at 6.35 a.m. on September 25 and 26 will be partially cancelled between Palakkad Town and Erode. The train will leave from Erode at the scheduled time of 10.30 a.m. and run up to Tiruchchirappalli Junction, the release added.