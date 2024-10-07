ADVERTISEMENT

Partial cancellation of train services between Erode and Sengottai

Published - October 07, 2024 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Since engineering maintenance works are to be carried out in Dindigul railway yard, changes have been made in train services as mentioned below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.16845 Erode – Sengottai, scheduled to leave Erode at 2 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Sengottai on October 9. The train will run from Erode to Dindigul only and it will not run from Dindigul to Sengottai.

Likewise, Train No.16846 Sengottai – Erode, scheduled to leave Sengottai at 5 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Dindigul on October 10. The train will not run from Sengottai to Dindigul and it will leave from Dindigul and run up to Erode only, the release added.

