Coimbatore

Partial cancellation of train services announced

Salem Division of the Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of three train services in the Erode-Karur section on March 19 (Friday) owing to the construction of a limited use subway between Moorthipalayam and Karur railway stations.

A press release said that Train No. 06844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchirappalli Junction and Train No. 06843 Tiruchirappalli – Palakkad Town special trains will be partially cancelled between Erode and Tiruchirappalli railway stations on Friday. Train No. 06844 will be operated from Palakkad Town to Erode and Train No. 06843 will be operated from Erode to Palakkad Town on Friday.

Similarly, Train No. 06321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore special train will be partially cancelled between Karur and Coimbatore railway stations on Friday. The train will be run from Nagercoil to Karur on that day, according to the release.

