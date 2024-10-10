Partial cancellation of train service between Erode and Dindigul

Since engineering maintenance works are being carried out at various locations in Dindigul – Madurai sector, changes will be made in train services as mentioned below.

Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Train, scheduled to leave Erode at 2 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Sengottai for 15 days from October 12 to 28, except on Tuesdays – October 15 and 22. The train will run from Erode to Dindigul only and it will not run from Dindigul to Sengottai.

Likewise, Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Train, scheduled to leave Sengottai at 5 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Dindigul for 15 days – from October 13 to 29, 13.10.2024, except on Wednesdays – October 16 and 23. The train will not run from Sengottai to Dindigul and it will leave from Dindigul and run up to Erode on the dates mentioned above.

