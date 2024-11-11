 />
Part-time teachers in Coimbatore urge authorities to make roles permanent

Published - November 11, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Over 150 part-time special teachers from government schools across Coimbatore district staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday, demanding that their positions be made permanent.

J. Anandharaj, district coordinator of the association, highlighted that they have been working as part-time teachers for 13 years, with over 12,000 such teachers in Tamil Nadu and 384 in Coimbatore district alone. He mentioned that their salary had increased from ₹5,000 to ₹12,500 after years of struggle. However, Mr. Anandharaj noted that despite the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government coming to power 42 months ago, no action had been taken to fulfil their election promise of converting part-time teaching roles into permanent positions. The protesters also submitted a petition to the Collector, urging the same.

Sulur farmers petition District Collector

Farmers from Varapatti village in Sulur, along with MLA V. P. Kandasamy, submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday, requesting the revival of a 40-foot-road acquired by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) for the construction of a defence industrial park.

The petitioners said that the pathway, which passes through patta land, has been in use for several decades to access agricultural fields. The farmers urged TIDCO not to obstruct the road, highlighting that it serves as the only transportation route for over 25 farmers. Blocking the road would affect 150 acres of farmland. MLA V.P. Kandasamy called for immediate action to prevent TIDCO from blocking the path.

