Coimbatore

Part-time B.E., B.Tech. online counselling from Oct. 8

The online counselling process for admission to part-time B.E., B.Tech. programmes would begin on October 8. A release from the secretary, admissions, said the online admission to first year part-time B.E., B.Tech. courses for the 2021-22 in government and government -aided colleges would be conducted by the Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

There would be counselling for textile, civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication and computer science engineering disciplines.

The schedule for counselling was available on www.ptbe-tnea.com, the release said and added that the process would start on October 8. The next day the prospective students would have to make online fill-in choice.

On October 11, the secretary would issue tentative allotment confirmation and on the next day the provisional allotment order could be downloaded.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 11:57:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/part-time-be-btech-online-counselling-from-oct-8/article36848980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY