Part-time B.E., B.Tech. online counselling from Oct. 8

The online counselling process for admission to part-time B.E., B.Tech. programmes would begin on October 8. A release from the secretary, admissions, said the online admission to first year part-time B.E., B.Tech. courses for the 2021-22 in government and government -aided colleges would be conducted by the Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

There would be counselling for textile, civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication and computer science engineering disciplines.

The schedule for counselling was available on www.ptbe-tnea.com, the release said and added that the process would start on October 8. The next day the prospective students would have to make online fill-in choice.

On October 11, the secretary would issue tentative allotment confirmation and on the next day the provisional allotment order could be downloaded.