Parks, major walkways in Coimbatore Corporation limits closed to public

COIMBATORE

15 January 2022 19:06 IST

All the parks and major walkways within the limits of the Coimbatore Corporation were closed to visitors until further notice from Saturday as a measure to avoid crowding of people and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Popular places such as VOC Park, VOC Grounds, Gandhipark, walkways and recreational areas at Race Course, Valankulam and Ukkadam Big Tank are among the places that were closed to the public.

Workers from the Coimbatore Corporation placed notices at these places informing the public about the restrictions.

The notice said that the places were closed as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

Personnel from Coimbatore City Police made announcements at places, including Race Course and VOC Park.

The police appealed to the public not to venture out unnecessarily and wear maskwhen they come to public places. Physical distancing has to be followed at public places. The police warned of action against those who fail to comply with safety norms.

On Friday, parks and walkways had witnessed heavy footfall of people due to the Pongal holiday. The authorities were unable to control the movement of people at places like Race Course, Valankulam and Ukkadam Big Tank.

Anticipating the same scenario on Saturday and Sunday, the civic body decided to close parks and walkways until further notice,saidsources.