Parents arrested for sexual assault of 17-year-old daughter

Parents of a 17-year-old girl were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday.

According to police, the girl was sexually assaulted by her 47-year-old father for the past three years. After she completed Class X, she was in her home. While she told about the incidents to her 55-year-old mother, she also supported her husband.

On Friday, her father, in an inebriated state, came to home and tried to misbehave with her. She ran out of the home and came to the police station and lodged a complaint. The Tiruchengode All Women’s Police registered a case against her father and mother Under Sections 5 (L) (N) r/w Sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act and arrested the duo and remanded in prison.