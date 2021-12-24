Coimbatore

Parents worried over transformer near school in Erode

Parents staging a protest outside the Corporation Middle School at Kalaimadu Silai area in Erode on Friday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A transformer installed outside the Corporation Middle School at Kalaimadu Silai area would pose a threat to the safety of the students, according to a few parents who staged a protest demanding its removal on Friday.

Parents said that over 200 students study from L.K.G. to Class VIII in the school. They said that the issue was taken up with the corporation and the electricity board. But, no steps were taken to stop the installation as work continued. They wanted the transformer to be installed at another location.

Erode Taluk police held talks with the parents and assured to take up the issue with officials concerned. Later, the protest was withdrawn.


