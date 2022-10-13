Parents withdraw two-day protest, to send wards to Erode school from October 14

Following the two-day stir, two teachers were posted immediately and officials assured to fulfil other demands soon

Parents aired their grievances to officials during the meeting at the Government High School a Kunnanpuram in Talavadi in Erode district on October 13, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following the two-day stir, two teachers were posted immediately and officials assured to fulfil other demands soon

The two-day protest by over 100 parents refusing to send their children to the Government High School at Kunnanpuram in Talavadi hills demanding basic amenities, adequate classrooms and posting of teachers was withdrawn, after officials assured to fulfil their demands at the earliest.

A total of 142 students study in Classes VI to X in the school that has only three teachers. Parents complained of lack of classrooms, inadequate teachers and insufficient toilets in the school.

Citing inconvenience caused to the students, the parents refused to send their wards to the school on Wednesday and Thursday. They wanted officials to hold talks with them and solve the issue.

On Thursday, Bhavanisagar MLA A. Bannari, Talavadi Tahsildar Umamaheswaran, Block Education Officer Bakyarathi, School Management Committee president Rajeswari and Parents Teachers Association president Thomas held talks with around 40 parents at the school premises.

After listening to grievances of the parents, officials said teachers for Tamil and Science subjects were posted and they have joined duty.

Further, Mr. Bannari assured parents that classrooms would be constructed and would be brought into use in the current academic year. Block Development Officer Anandan measured the land for constructing toilets and assured parents that works would commence soon.

Later, parents announced the withdrawal of the protest and assured to send their wards to the school from Friday.