Coimbatore

Parents urged to ensure safety of children

Parents should ensure the protection of children, T.V. Vijayakumar, project director of National Child Labour Project, said at an awareness meeting held in Pollachi on child protection and child labour.

The United Nations has listed 37 rights in different categories for children. Parents should not only make children aware of their rights but should also teach them to not get close with strangers. Parents should spend more time with children and discuss their areas of interest. Children should be careful when they travel to school or back from school and should know how to seek help if there is a necessity. The government has several schemes to rehabilitate and support children who do not have parents or those who are forced to get into work.

Complaints regarding child labour can be registered on www.pencil.gov.in or 1098 or 0422-2305445, he said.


