Parents, students urge Collector to stop teacher’s transfer

Parents and students from a municipal primary school in Main Bazaar here petitioned the District Collector urging her to stop the transfer of a much-loved teacher at the school.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting, the petitioners urged the district administration to hold talks with the Education Department to stop the transfer of the teacher.

The parents, in their petition, said that Ms. Vanitha, who was assistant headmaster at the school, was responsible for single-handedly increasing the students’ strength from just five last year to 35 children this year.

“Ms. Vanitha even used money from her salary to employ additional teachers so that the children get the best education,” said one of the parents whose two children are studying in the school.

The parents also said that the teacher had introduced new school uniform, helped improve infrastructure and had even managed to ensure that all the children coming to the school get milk and snacks during school recess.

“If she is transferred from the school, the additional teachers will also stop coming, and we will be forced to pull our children out of the school,” said another parent, urging the Collector to stop the transfer of the teacher to another school in Udhagamandalam.

In their petition, the parents also threatened that they would stop sending their children to the school if the transfer order was not cancelled.

They were asked to the meet the Chief Education Officer.