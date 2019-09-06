Coimbatore

Parents, students protest over lack of teachers in school

Students protesting in front of the elementary school in Harur on Friday.

Parents and students of an understaffed panchayat union elementary school here resorted to a blockade in front of the school in Harur on Friday.

The Ellapudayampatty panchayat union elementary school has been short staffed and functioning with a lone teacher since the start of the academic year. The school has a student strength of 48 spread across classes 1 to 5.

G.Krishnasamy, whose relatives’ children study in the school, said that the parents had made multiple representations to the authorities, but in vain. The school had three teachers including the headmaster. “The HM is on medical leave and a teacher took transfer,” he said.

Last week, when contacted, the local officials said that they would fill up the vacancies after the next counselling, he added.

“The school caters largely to the Scheduled Castes students. Of the 48 students, over 40 students belong to the caste,” said Mr. Krishnasamy, whose two sons studied in the school.

He said that after the protest, they were called to the Assistant Education Officer’s (AEO) office. “It is going to be the same response, that they cannot make appointments on their own,” he added.

The Hindu was unable to reach the AEO’s office on phone.

