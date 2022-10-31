Parents, students of tribal settlement in Erode district protest, demand school for their hamlet

Children of the hamlet, located inside a dense forest area in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union, have to cross 4 streams to get to school; poor conditions of the forest road have made operating a vehicle difficult

S P Saravanan ERODE
October 31, 2022 16:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents along with their children stage a protest demanding a primary school at Vilankombai tribal settlement in T.N. Palayam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking a permanent primary school at Vilankombai tribal settlement and urging the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to carry out repair work to the six-km length of forest road, villagers, students and activists staged a demonstration in front of the Block Education Office and the Forest Range Office at Thooka Naicken Palayam (T.N. Palayam) in Erode district on Monday.

The protest was organised by the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, and its state committee member V.P. Gunasekaran, Kadambur K. Ramasamy took part in it, alongside Director of the NGO, SUDAR, S.C. Natraj.

The protesters said that 43 families belonging to the Urali community had been residing in a hamlet located inside the dense forest area at Kongarpalayam Panchayat, in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union, for generations. In the absence of a school at the hamlet, 30 students have to cross the four streams in the 8 km forest stretch road to reach Vinobanagar. Lack of transportation facilities and poor road conditions had hit the students who were unable to attend school for the last two weeks, they added. “Recent rains have caused extensive damage to the forest road and vehicles could not be operated to transport them to school”, they added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, they wanted a permanent government primary school to be established at the hamlet. Repair work to the road will pave the way for resuming the operation of a vehicle to transport children to the school, they said. They also wanted work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to be implemented in the hamlet, the distribution ration items through a vehicle, an a permanent solution for the road issue. Later, petitions were submitted to officials concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Erode
tribals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app