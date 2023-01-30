ADVERTISEMENT

Parents, students of CBSE school in Gudalur against change of Class 10 board exam centre

January 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Students and parents of Morning Star Higher Secondary School, a CBSE school in Gudalur, have petitioned the Collector and the Chief Education Officer (Nilgiris), urging that the decision to shift the examination centre to Udhagamandalam for Class 10 board exams be reversed.

The parents stated that the school in Gudalur has children attending from Mudumalai and Bandipur and that children cannot leave the house early in the morning without being subject to increase risk of negative interactions with wildlife.

The parents said that some students would have to travel more than five hours to reach the examination centre in Kendriya Vidayalaya School in Udhagamandalam and that meant that they would have to leave their homes at 4 a.m to get to the exam centres on time.

They urged the Controller of Examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education to allow their children to write the exams in Gudalur. Officials from the district administration, when contacted by The Hindu, stated that the Chief Education Officer has also written to the CBSE to consider the parents’ plea. Nilgiris MP A. Raja has also written to the Union Education Secretary about the issue.

Eom/ RPK

Related Topics

Nilgiris

