Parents, students demand appointment of adequate teachers in government model school in Erode

February 21, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - ERODE

Demanding appointment of adequate teachers to handle classes for students from 1 to 5 at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School, parents along with their children staged a protest outside the school premises at Panneerselvam Park here on Tuesday.

As many as 520 students study in the school while four teachers on deputation were handling classes for them. Though the sanctioned teacher’s strength is eight, the Directorate of Elementary Education is yet to appoint teachers.

On February 17, teachers reportedly told the students that their deputation will be over in the current academic year and they will be moving to their respective schools. Since, teachers are not posted, the school could be closed in the next academic year and asked their parents to admit them in other schools.

Erode Town police, who arrived at the spot, told the parents that due to the model code of conduct that was in force for the byelection, authorities cannot give assurance. Hence, the police asked them to submit petitions to the Chief Educational Officer and later to the Collector, after the byelection. The protest was later withdrawn.