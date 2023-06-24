ADVERTISEMENT

Parents stage road roko after 25 students fall ill after noon meal in Namakkal government school

June 24, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

This is the second such incident in Namakkal district this week; all 25 students were treated at a local PHC and discharged, the parents have demanded action against the school officials

M. Sabari

Parents of 25 students of a government middle school in Namakkal district, who fell ill after eating their noon meal at the school, staged a road roko on the evening of Friday, June 23, 2023.

The government middle school, where more than 200 students study, is located in Nadupatti near Vennandur in Namakkal district. On Friday afternoon, students ate their noon meal at the school. Later, 25 students vomited and fainted. They were immediately admitted to the O. Sowthapuram Primary Health Centre, and after treatment, all the students were discharged and sent home with their parents.

However, later that evening, the parents and relatives of the students staged a road roko at Rasipuram-Attaiyampatti Road.

The police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and spoke with the parents. The parents demanded action against the teachers for not informing them about the treatment provided to the students and also not informing the parents that blood samples had been taken from the students. The officials said that after receiving the report from the blood samples, action would be taken. Based on this assurance, the parents withdrew their protest after three hours.

This is the second such incident in Namakkal district this week: on June 22, 2023, 30 students of the Government Eklavya Model Residential School in Kolli Hills fell ill after breakfast.

